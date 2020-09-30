Would You Lend A Hand To A Hungry Kid In South Dakota?

Feeding South Dakota does the noble work of feeding the food insecure of our state. And right now there is a great need.

This Thanksgiving is going to be so different than any other time in our country because of the worldwide pandemic. Many families will not be with their loved ones. Can you imagine if along with this alienation you also don't have any food to feed your kids?

With a few crayons and some imagination, a tiny hand becomes a colorful Thanksgiving turkey. But for many children in our community, a good imagination won’t be enough to fill an empty plate.

Across South Dakota, 37,000 children will face hunger this holiday season. And since so many parents are unemployed due to COVID-19 Thanksgiving meals won’t be possible.

That’s why Feeding South Dakota needs your support more than ever. Your gift will put food in the hands of our neighbors affected by the pandemic.

Your gift of just $25 can provide a week's worth of food to a South Dakota family in need. It is so simple for you to join the fight against hunger by donating whatever you can by clicking RIGHT HERE!