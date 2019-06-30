Would Jimmy Butler play a game in the 2019-2020 season for the Sioux Falls Skyforce now that he is going to be a part of the Miami Heat?

My sources are telling me NO.

The reasons behind his decision to avoid the Sanford Pentagon and StuFalls is still unclear, but reporters throughout the area are working diligently to find the answer.

Efforts are already being made throughout the Sioux Empire to help with the pitch to try and convince Butler to change his mind.

Things like the Butler Burger and the Heat Hot Dog are being kicked around as concession items as well.

Our guess is that Jimmy will like the profits from that nights game to be donated to a charity of his choice and it is our assumption that he will want it to go to the Andrew Wiggins Trainer Fund to help the development on the court of his former teammate.

Miami has a guy that fits their culture, but it would be really cool if he could come to Sioux Falls and play just one game for the team that has helped build champions in Miami.

Many give the Sioux Falls Skyforce credit for being the glue that brought the Big 3 together in Miami with their close relationship with South Dakota's own and Heat MVP Mike Miller.

Without Miller's relationship to the Sanford Pentagon and the Pentagon hosting Skyforce games and Miami being the NBA affiliate, LeBron, Wade and Bosh never would have teamed up.

So by Jimmy playing one game in Sioux Falls, he will be able to rub shoulders with the 2016 NBA G League champs and it could only help him pursue a championship with the Heat.

Time will tell if he changes his mind and makes the right decision.