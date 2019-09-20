Worthington Police Make Arrest after School Shooting Threat

A threat made on social media regarding a possible school shooting has led to the arrest of a person in Worthington, Minnesota.

KSFY TV is reporting officials from the Worthington school district were made aware of the threat on Wednesday night, (September 18) and immediately notified law enforcement officials.

That move, resulted in the entire Worthington School District opening two hours late on Thursday, (September 19) and additional security being placed in every building Thursday morning as a precaution.

Worthington police told KSFY, there is no longer any threat to the public.

According to KSFY, the identity of the suspect will not be released to the public due to the fact that Minnesota law prohibits the release of a person's name in situations like this.

Source: KSFY TV