Worst Easter Candy of All Time! Agree? Disagree?

Candystore is a one-stop online candy shop. No matter what sort of sweet you want or need, you'll likely find it there or find something you weren't even looking for in the first place! They also write a blog about--you guessed it--all things candy, and that includes Easter candy.

According to Candystore , people spend as much, if not more money on candy at Easter, than they do at Halloween. The National Retail Federation anticipates people will spend around $2.49 billion dollars on candy this Easter. That is down a bit from last year, but that is still a lot of jelly beans!!

Even people who don't celebrate Easter, buy Easter candy. 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are made every year. 87% of people surveyed by Candystore said they would be putting together Easter baskets for their kids. Not surprisingly 81% of those parents will then steal candy from their kids' baskets!

And people have very strong opinions about what the worst and best Easter candies are. So here, with apologies to anyone who loves them, (and honestly, I don't even recognize some of these!) are the worst Easter candies of all time.

Cadbury Creme Eggs - My nephew Anthony has loved these since he was tiny & still does. To me, the only good thing about them is the old commercial with the clucking bunny! Bunny Corn/Easter candy corn - Yuck, yuck & yuck! Peeps - I know I'm in a minority, but it's a huge minority--who loves Peeps. Peeps rule! Chicks & Rabbits Marshmallow Candy - I've got nothin', never seen them. Solid chocolate bunnies - Are people responding to this poll insane??!! Jelly beans - Really? Jelly beans are as much a part of Easter as - - Easter! (Gourmet flavors did end up on the best list, however) . Chocolate crosses - This is just a whole lot of weird, to me. Hershey's Carrot Cake Kisses - Nope, won't even try them. Jordan Almonds - Hard on your teeth. If dentists were thinking, they'd hand them out by the bagful. Fluffy Stuff Cotton Candy Tails - If you love cotton candy, you'll probably love this, if you don't you could use it to amuse yourself in your fire pit.

Those are the worst, but Cadbury also won for best Easter candy. However it is their Cadbury Mini-Eggs that took the top spot.

You can see both lists at Candystore .