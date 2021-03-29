Worst Easter Candy of All Time 2021 Edition

Our global pandemic drags on, but people will celebrate Easter! Parents still want to see their children smile on Easter morning and the Easter Bunny will still mischievously hide colored eggs around the house and yard.

Even people who don't celebrate Easter, buy Easter candy. 90 million chocolate Easter bunnies are made every year. 87% of people surveyed by CandyStore said they would be putting together Easter baskets for their kids. Not surprisingly 81% of those parents will then steal candy from their kids' baskets!

CandyStore is a one-stop online candy shop. No matter what sort of sweet you want or need, you'll likely find it there, or find something you weren't even looking for in the first place! They also write a blog about--you guessed it--all things candy, and that includes Easter candy.

Get our free mobile app

According to CandyStore, people spend as much, if not more money on candy at Easter, than they do at Halloween.

The National Retail Federation (NRF) anticipates people will spend around a total of $21.6 billion dollars on everything Easter this year. That is down just a bit from pre-pandemic estimates. However, people will be spending an average of $179.70 this year per household on Easter items. That is the highest amount in NRF history!

"Consumers plan to spend an average of $31.06 on gifts (up from $27.91 in 2020), $52.50 on food (up from $51.76) and $25.22 on candy (up from $23.30)."- -NRF

That is still a lot of jelly beans! Speaking of which, Jelly Beans have really slipped in the ratings of Worst Easter Candies of All Time, this year.

People have very strong opinions about what the worst and best Easter candies are. So here, with apologies to anyone who loves them, (and honestly, I don't even recognize some of these!) are the worst Easter candies of all time according to people surveyed by CandyStore.

Those are the worst, but Cadbury also won for best Easter candy. However, it is their Cadbury Mini-Eggs that took the top spot.

You can see both lists at Candystore.

Sources: Candy Store, CBS News, and National Retail Federation (NRF)