Working While on Vacation – Stop It!

The good news is that technology nowadays allows you to do your job anywhere. The bad news is - that technology nowadays allows you to do your job anywhere.

According to a recent study by the group Accountemps , a lot of people can't seem to leave the office behind when they're on vacation. However, with age comes wisdom.

The study found that the 60% of workers 55 and older reported not checking in with the office at all while on vacation, compared to 30% of millennials. When factoring in all ages, half of all workers admitted to checking in with the office at least once while away.

Health experts say it's good for employees to disconnect with the workplace from time-to-time so they can clear their mind. They say bosses can help by encouraging their workers to enjoy their time while away from work - there's always tomorrow.

I have to admit though, I'm one of those who will argue it's easier said than done. When I'm on vacation I don't call into the office to see how things are going, but I do keep up with my emails. Otherwise, you spend the first day back at work trying to get caught up.

Source: Accountemps

