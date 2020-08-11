Woofstock 2020, Music, Food, Beer and Cute Wiener Pups

I'll admit it, as a big dog lover (I've had German Shepherds all my life), dachshunds were never on my radar. That is until I met Diane and Doug Wade, the founders of Dakota Dachshund Rescue (DDR), here in Sioux Falls. After years of them bringing in the cutest little wiener dogs for visits, I have widened my appreciation of the canine species as a whole.

Dakota Dachshund Rescue is an all-volunteer organization consisting of a small group of wiener dog aficionados. Their mission is to rescue and rehome abused, abandoned, and unwanted Dachshunds.

All of the dogs they take in receive medical and behavioral care. They also make a concerted effort to educate potential adopters not only about the Dachshund breed, but also about the responsibilities of pet ownership, the need to spay and neuter their dogs, and prevention of animal cruelty.

This level of dedication needs support and that is the reason for "Woofstock 2020!" If you think this celebration is about beer, music, and dogs, you're barking up the right tree!

Saturday, August 29th at Remedy Brewing Company (401 East 8th Street) in downtown Sioux Falls, from 4 to 9 PM, there will be a lot to see and do! Bring your family, because kids and pets are welcome.

There will be live music from 4:30 to 7:30 PM, seven unique vendors to shop from, silent auction items for you to bid on, and raffle prizes too. A food truck will be there offering tasty food, and at 6 PM there will be a parade of pups!

Event t-shirts (tie-dyed and just awesome!) will be available for purchase and of course, DDR will bring pups that are available for adoption. They are asking that you keep 3 doxie dog lengths between you and other people in regard to social-distancing.

Woofstock is still accepting sponsors at different levels, beginning at $100, with the goal of the whole event being to raise $10,000 for the DDR medical care fund.

For more information, see Dakota Dachshund Rescue online, on Facebook, or call 605-310-8443.