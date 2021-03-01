Sioux Falls is adding women's tackle football to the local sports scene!

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards are part of the Women's Football Alliance (WFA).

The team is co-owned by Heather Ortez and Alan Koeck. Heather is also a player and Alan is the Coach.

You may have heard rumblings of a women's football team here in town that was going to be called the Sioux Falls Pheasants. This is the same team, just under new ownership, and a new name.

Tryouts were held and the team roster was just announced via the team's official Facebook page.

I spoke with co-owner Heather Ortez, and she said that even though tryouts have already happened if you are interested in being a Snow Leopard they do consider walk-ins. The only real requirement is that you be 18 or older.

The first home game is scheduled for May 8th against the Iowa Phoenix, however, tickets are not yet available. The team is still waiting to find a home field. Once a home field is determined, tickets will be available so you can go support these awesome women!

The Sioux Falls Snow Leopards will be joining other local WFA teams like the aforementioned Iowa Phoenix, Minnesota Vixens, and the Midwest Mountain Lions.

In an e-mail with the co-owners, they wished to express their thanks to everybody making this possible, "We would love a thank you to go out to JK Personal Touch. They are John and Katie our photographers and without them, none of this would have been possible. They have done an incredible amount of work for us! Thank you to all our sponsors for helping us get started. For future sponsors, we are still looking and would love and appreciate any help sent our way for the team."

A big official city announcement and reveal of the home field will be made on March 25th at the Experience Sioux Falls City meeting.

Let's go Snow Leopards!!