Woman Will Be New James Bond

Just when I think I've seen it all, the world produces another surprise. At some point you would think we are going to run out of new ideas.

In movie news, James Bond's number is up. And we will have a new secret agent 007.

Now for the surprise, a black woman is taking over the role. I have been a long time fan of Bond movies, and I must say that I'm totally shocked.

The women have been a big part of all the Bond films, but i never visualized 007 as anything but a man.

Reports claim that the next Agent 007 will be played by British actress Lashana Lynch.

The 31-year old had a breakout role in Captain Marvel as Maria Rambeau, the superhero’s best friend and fellow Air Force pilot.