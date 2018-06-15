Woman Orders Delivery Food, so Delivery Driver can Kill a Spider

Spiders are something most people are not crazy about. In fact I cannot stand those creepy crawly animals. Just the site of one in my house throws me into a panic attack and wondering, "How am I going to get rid of this devilish creature?" Well one woman over in England had this problem recently in her house and instead of calling the exterminator...she called the delivery guy!

KFC , she made the request trying no to sound crazy! Turns out the Joe isn't a fan of spiders either but decided to help her out. He climbed on a chair and swatted at it, and it fell to the ground. He followed it and ended up flushing it down the toilet.

Joe you are a hero to us all!

Source: washingtonpost.com

