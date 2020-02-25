Woman Hit By Car and Killed in Hartford South Dakota

On Monday night in Hartford, a woman was hit by a car and killed as she walked her dog.

According to her husband's Facebook post, she was struck around 8:55 PM and Life Lite was flown in but she was pronounced dead at 10:05 PM.

In that same post, he said that the driver was charged with vehicular manslaughter and DWI.

This is so heartbreaking but for my family, it hits home even more.

Not only was the location of the accident a place that we walk by all the time but the woman was someone our family knew and saw walking her dog quite often.

I can't imagine what her husband is going through and our thoughts go out to him and his family.