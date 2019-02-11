Woman Found in Church Bathroom, Suspected of Starting Fire

A woman who allegedly started a fire on the grounds of East Side Lutheran church was found inside the church, still holding onto some of the materials that were used to start the fire.

First responders were called to the scene on Friday (February 8) just after 1:00 PM when a small fire was detected in an entryway of the church near the intersection of East 10th Street and Cliff Avenue. It was determined the fire had been started by mail that had been delivered to the church.

Officer Sam Clemens from the Sioux Falls Police Department says a search of the building resulted in finding the suspect, a 34-year-old woman inside the women's bathroom, still holding onto some of the pieces of mail.

Miriam Claire Swan of Sioux Falls was charged with reckless burning and petty theft. Swan was not known to anyone in the church. Alcohol was not indicated to be a factor in the incident according to Police records. There was no damage to the church.