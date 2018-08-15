Woman Dies in 3-Vehicle Crash Near Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) — Authorities say a woman has died after her car was rear-ended on Interstate 90 near Mitchell.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the 76-year-old driver had slowed down Monday because of a crash up ahead. The patrol says a pickup truck struck her car from behind and pushed it into a third vehicle.

The woman died at the scene. The pickup driver was taken to a Mitchell hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the third vehicle suffered minor injuries.

The patrol says the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.