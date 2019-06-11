Wisconsin to Play at the Sanford Pentagon

The University of Wisconsin is returning to the Sanford Pentagon to play a regular season game in 2019.

Wisconsin will take on St. Mary's on November 5 and television coverage will determine a start time.

Tickets will go on sale on July 11 on Ticketmaster.com.

This will be the second trip for the Badgers to Sioux Falls to play a game at the Pentagon, with the first one coming in 2013 against St. Johns.

Last year, Wisconsin had a 23-11 record and fell to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Saint Mary's went 22-12 last year and lost to Villanova in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Sanford Pentagon will also host another big time game in 2019 as Oklahoma will play Minnesota.