Wisconsin and Notre Dame were set to play at Lambeau Field in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to be postponed. Now it has been rescheduled, but fans will have to wait a long while.

The original game was scheduled to be played on October 3, 2020, and was the first of a two-year neutral field series between the two teams. Wisconsin and Notre Dame will play at Soldier Field this year on September 25 as scheduled.

Unfortunately with how far out college football schedules are made, the two teams had to look a few years down the line to complete the series. On top of that, they had to also work around Lambeau Field's schedule.

That led the Badgers and Fighting Irish to reschedule the game for Lambeau Field to September 5, 2026. Yes, the game will be played a little over five years from now.

"We're pleased to have the opportunity to host the rescheduled game between Notre Dame and Wisconsin at Lambeau Field in 2026," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "We appreciate the commitment from both schools and the hard work of Jack Swarbrick and Barry Alvarez, as well as their staffs to select a future date. We look forward to welcoming fans of both schools to Green Bay and are excited to enjoy the college atmosphere again at Lambeau Field. It will be really special for the Green Bay community to host a game between two of college football's finest programs."

According to the Packers, the Wisconsin/Notre Dame game will be the third college football game at Lambeau Field. The first took place in 1983 with a Division III game between Fordham and St. Norbert and a Division I game between Wisconsin and LSU in 2016.

Source: Green Bay Packers