Each and every time we ring in a new year, we have so many things to look forward to as we celebrate the possibilities of a fresh calendar in front of us.

But the early stages of 2021 are beginning to look like a continuation of what we saw way too much of in 2020 - the cancellation of events because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The latest to go? Winterfest of Wheels.

The 13th annual indoor car show, scheduled for January 31 - February 2 at the Sioux Falls Convention Center, has been canceled, with the official announcement coming on the event's website:

In the interest of everyone’s safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have made the tough decision to cancel the in-person 2021 Winterfest of Wheels. However, kids' cancer doesn’t stop and children battling cancer at Sanford Children’s Hospital still need our help – 40 children have been diagnosed with cancer this year alone at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The event has raised an incredible amount of money for Cure Kids Cancer at Sanford Children's Hospital over the past 12 years, including better than $50,000 each of the past two years.

The Winterfest of Wheels organizers are still encouraging everyone to support Cure Kids Cancer. They have provided a link to purchase event t-shirts and make cash donations.

