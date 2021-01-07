Winter Wonderland Extended Through End of January

Just when you think the times we live in couldn't get any stranger - -they do.

So - - if you, like so many other people, just need to find a little peace, an opportunity to spend a moment or two hoping for something better, maybe something beautiful to look at for a few minutes of life-affirming consolation, I strongly suggest you make the short trip to Falls Park to see Winter Wonderland.

Especially, if your busy holiday season didn't allow you the time to do it. And thanks to Experience Sioux Falls, our convention and visitors bureau, you will now be able to visit Winter Wonderland through January 31.

Of course, the best time to go is in the evening. The best place to see the thousands of lights and decorations is from the observation deck of the Falls Park Visitor Information Center.

The Information Center hours are Monday through Friday from 5 to 9 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 9 PM. However, after Monday, January 11, the Information Center will be closed Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Do yourself and your family a favor, get your calm on at Winter Wonderland this week.

Source: Experience Sioux Falls