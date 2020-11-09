Winter Weather Advisory in Effect Tuesday

After that spell of nice weather and mild temperatures last week, we're heading into a Winter Weather Advisory for Tuesday, November 10.

The morning commute may be icy as Sioux Falls is included in the Winter Weather Advisory. Total snow accumulations are expected to be between 2 - 5" overnight into Tuesday.

The Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 9:00 AM - 9:00 PM Tuesday.

Thankfully, the winds won't be as fierce as they were over the weekend. I'm feeling we kind of dodged a bullet on that one.

Make sure to have a reliable weather app on your phone such as Dakota News Now, Storm Shield or the National Weather Service. And remember South Dakota's road condition hotline is 5-1-1.

Travel safe!