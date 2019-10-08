Winter Survival Kit Checklist for South Dakota Traveling
Winter weather will be in the Sioux Empire soon enough. With that comes driving in snow, slush and all-around muck.
It's important to get your vehicle ready for another South Dakota winter, but cars and be replaced. Making sure you and your family are prepared for an emergency while you are on winter roads is the most important step you can take while venturing out into the great white tundra.
AAA recommends motorists have these items in an emergency survival kit:
- Cell phone and car charger
- First aid kit
- Blanket
- Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car including pets
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries or a crank rechargeable flashlight
- Rags, paper towels or moist wipes
- Basic set of tools and duct tape
- Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
- Ice scraper and/or snow brush
- Jumper cables or jump pack
- Sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter for traction aid
- Tarp, raincoat, and gloves
- Shovel
- Empty soup can, candle and matches to create a heat source