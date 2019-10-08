Winter Survival Kit Checklist for South Dakota Traveling

Winter weather will be in the Sioux Empire soon enough. With that comes driving in snow, slush and all-around muck.

It's important to get your vehicle ready for another South Dakota winter, but cars and be replaced. Making sure you and your family are prepared for an emergency while you are on winter roads is the most important step you can take while venturing out into the great white tundra.

AAA recommends motorists have these items in an emergency survival kit: