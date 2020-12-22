‘Winter Storm Watch’ Issued For Some In Sioux Falls Area

It looks like a White Christmas might be possible after all. The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening.

Blizzard conditions are possible with total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph.

The Winter Storm Watch is for Portions of east-central South Dakota, northwest Iowa, and southwest Minnesota from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. This includes the Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota counties of Lyon, Osceola, Sioux, O`Brien, Lincoln, Murray, Cottonwood, Nobles,

Jackson, Pipestone, Rock, Brookings, Lake, and Moody.

NWS Sioux Falls

Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of falling and blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.

Here is the Sioux Falls Forecast from the National Weather Service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of rain and snow between 3 am and 4 am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Snow, mainly before 3 pm. Widespread blowing snow, mainly between 9 am and 3 pm. Temperature falling to around 17 by 5 pm. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Wednesday Night: Areas of blowing snow before 1 am. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 2. Windy, with a northwest wind 25 to 30 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 15. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 4. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

Christmas Day: Sunny, with a high near 37.