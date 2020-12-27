UPDATE: ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ Issued For Sioux Falls Area
The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has changed the WINTER STORM WATCH in effect Tuesday Morning through late Tuesday Night into a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, & Nebraska.
Snow is expected with accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Travel could be impacted Tuesday so plan for slippery road conditions possibly on your morning or evening commute.
Forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday: Snow. High near 25. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.
Tuesday Night: Snow likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 20.