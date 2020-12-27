UPDATE: ‘Winter Weather Advisory’ Issued For Sioux Falls Area

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has changed the WINTER STORM WATCH in effect Tuesday Morning through late Tuesday Night into a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for portions of South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, & Nebraska.

Snow is expected with accumulations of 3 to 7 inches possible. Travel could be impacted Tuesday so plan for slippery road conditions possibly on your morning or evening commute.

NWS Sioux Falls

Forecast from the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A chance of snow, mainly after 5 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 9. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Snow. High near 25. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New snow accumulation of around 5 inches.

Tuesday Night: Snow likely before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 20.

NWS Sioux Falls