Winter Storm Threatens SE South Dakota This Weekend

Old Man Winter returns to the region this weekend to remind us that this is still his season.

This time, we're getting the whole bag of winter with snow, ice, wind and below zero temps.

Conditions are expected to go downhill quickly this weekend. It will be a one-two punch with ice and snow on Friday (1/17) and strong winds and cold on Saturday (1/18).

Dakota News Now meteorologist Aaron Doudna said a mix of snow and freezing rain will move into eastern South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa Friday morning, which will likely give way to snow by late morning.

The Sioux Falls area could see 3-6 inches of snow in the system, with higher amounts locally.

When the snow is done, the cold temperatures and winds move in for Saturday. Highs will range from the single digits in the north to the teens in the south. Lows dip below zero and on Sunday we will struggle to get above 0 for the high. Wind gusts of up to 50 miles per hour are possible.

Keep listening to this station for updates from the First Alert Weather Team at Dakota News Now as they continue to track this potentially dangerous storm.

Road conditions could deteriorate quickly during this storm. Stay up to date here:

South Dakota

Minnesota

Iowa

Nebraska