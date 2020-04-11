Winter Storm Looms for Easter Sunday

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Southeast South Dakota, Northwest Iowa, and Southwest Minnesota for Easter Sunday.

The warning is in effect from 4:00 AM Sunday, April 12 to 1:00 AM Monday, April 13.

The region can expect 5" - 8" of snow and wind gusting as high as 45 MPH.

The National Weather Service states that travel can be difficult and blowing snow can reduce visibility.

Just curious...if the strong winds are from the north can we call it a NorEASTER? Have a blessed weekend.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app