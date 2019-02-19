Winter Storm Headed For Sioux Falls Tri-State Area

Accumulating snow returns to the Sioux Falls tri-state area this afternoon into the day Wednesday. Light to moderate snow accumulation is possible over most areas with locally heavy amounts possible in NW Iowa.

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect from 6:00 PM Tuesday night until 3:00 PM Wednesday afternoon.

Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are expected in portions of southeast South Dakota. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

NWS Sioux Falls

A WINTER STORM WARNING is in effect from 12 Midnight Tuesday until 3 pm Wednesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 7 inches expected for portions of northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota.

Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.