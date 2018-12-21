Winter Solstice and Full Moon Hike Friday Night

We can live out the song lyrics this holiday season and go walking in a winter wonder land in a unique way right before the next full moon.

According to The Almanac the next full moon that will fill the sky is called the Full Cold Moon this Saturday December 22nd.

From the Good Earth State Park at Blood Run Facebook event page:

Join us for a guided solstice hike on the shortest day of the year. Just one day before a full moon, this one mile walk is sure to be amazing. Be sure to dress for the weather.

We have had a very warm and little snow filled season so far making this walk a lot more enjoyable for people who prefer the less bitter winter walking conditions.

For more on Good Earth State Park at Blood Run and other upcoming events check out their Facebook page.

Sources: The Almanac