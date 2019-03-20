Winner Chosen in Downtown Mash Madness Competition

The brews have been sampled, the votes have been cast, and a winner has been chosen.

KSFY TV is reporting that Fernson Brewing Company is your winner in the 2019 Downtown Sioux Falls Mash Madness competition.

Mash Madness, a friendly little competition that pitted downtown breweries like Fernson, Monk's, Remedy Brewing Company and WoodGrain Brewing Company against each other to determine who has the best brew in the Sioux Empire.

As KSFY reports, the beer tasting competition has been going on since Friday, (March 1). Beer lover's were able to sample one designated brew from each participating brewery, then vote for their favorite by using a punch card.

According to KSFY, Fernson's Seed Series #035 Pomegranate & Hibiscus Sour is your 2019 champion.

Evan Richards, Fernson Brewing Company Marketing Director told KSFY, "We’re happy that Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. puts on an awesome event that brings all the breweries together in a friendly competition. We love everybody in the brewery community so when we're pitted against each other it’s always a fun competition. We want to thank everybody who came out and tried the beers and we’re glad they enjoyed it."

Response to the 2019 Mash Madness competition ended up doubling last year's participation. KSFY reports that Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. received double the amount of cards from last year's brew battle.

Fernson plans to keep the winning brew on tap through Saturday, (March 30) if you missed your chance to try it.

Speaking of March 30, that's the last day Fernson will be in their North Weber location. The brewery has plans to move to the old Bros Brasserie restaurant spot at 12th & Phillips Avenue.

That by the way, will be where you'll be able to admire the 2019 Downtown Mash Madness traveling trophy when Fernson opens its doors to their new location later this spring.

