Wind Chill Warning / Winter Weather Advisory Sioux Falls Area

-WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS

MORNING TO 6 PM CST THIS EVENING

-WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON

CST THURSDAY

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a Wind Chill Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to noon CST Thursday. The Wind Chill Advisory is no longer in effect.

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch. Winds gusting as high as

40 mph. For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast South Dakota and northwest and west-central Iowa.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 9 AM to 6 PM CST

Wednesday. For the Wind Chill Advisory, from 6 PM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

NWS Sioux Falls

Today: Snow, mainly after 11 am. Temperature falling to around 0 by 5 pm. Wind chill values as low as -22. Blustery, with a west wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 15 to 20 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around -17. Wind chill values as low as -37. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: Sunny and cold, with a high near -1. Wind chill values as low as -36. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Clear, with a temperature rising to around 0 by 5 am. Wind chill values as low as -19. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

