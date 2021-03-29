Wind Advisory, High Wind Warning, and Red Flag Warning

We are going to see plenty of sunshine for our Monday, and it’s going to be a windy and warm forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s for most of us with the chance to hit 80 in the southeast. Wind gusts will be between 40 and 55 mph, so Wind Advisories, High Wind Warnings, and Red Flag Warnings will be in effect this afternoon. There will be a high risk of fire danger this afternoon with the warm temperatures and the strong wind gusts.

Tonight, a strong cold front will move through the region. That may spark off a couple of showers or flurries. Low tonight will be around 30.

Tuesday will be quite a bit cooler with highs only in the low to mid-40s and we’re going to keep the strong wind gusts.

The wind should finally die down for Wednesday with highs still sitting in the 40s.

