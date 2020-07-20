Willie Nelson Swiftel Center August 10 Concert Date Postponed

The Willie Nelson & Family concert scheduled for August 10th at the Swiftel Center in Brookings has been postponed.

According to the Press Release from the Swiftel Center:

Country legend Willie Nelson has postponed his upcoming tour stop for the Willie Nelson & Family concert on August 10 at the Swiftel Center. For fans who have already purchased tickets, hang on to the tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled date. The Swiftel Center will notify fans as soon as a new date is announced. Stay tuned to social media and sign up for Swiftel Center emails at www.swiftelcenter.com/subscribe.

We'll keep you updated as to when the new concert date will be. And as mentioned in the press release above, if you have tickets, hang on to them.