One night after the longest game ever at Target Field the Minnesota Twins not well rested started Kyle Gibson in the series finale against the Boston Red Sox. That only lasted four innings.

The Twins would get the scoring started with home runs by Willians Astudillo and Max Kepler.

The Sox score three runs in three separate innings. But from the 5th inning on it was all Boston who wins 9-4.

And right-hander Sean Poppen who caught a flight to Minneapolis to make his major league debut Wednesday, gets the save. Poppen didn't get a chance to unpack and was optioned back to Rochester.

In another roster move for the Twins fan favorite Willians Astudillo was recalled to take the place of Marwin Gonzalez who was placed on the 10-day injury list.

That getaway game sends the Twins now to Kansas City beginning tonight as Jake Odorizzi opens for a 7:15 start on Information 1000 KSOO.