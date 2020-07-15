Williams and Ree Bringing Musical & Comedy Act to The Pentagon

According to a recent press release, one of the longest-running musical & comedy acts in the US is coming to the Sanford Pentagon this fall.

Williams and Ree will be at the Pentagon on October 1, 2020, at 7:00 pm. There will be a limited number of tickets sold for this event that will go on sale at 10:00 am on July 23.

The Williams and Ree show will be presented by Sanford Health as a thank you for The Sioux Empire's essential workers during the Coronavirus pandemic. Safety guidelines and protocols will be followed during this event.

Local businesses that are interested in being a sponsor for the event can contact Troy Giegling at 605-312-7900.

Here's a little bit of history about the Williams and Ree act: In the late 1960s the two guys got together after meeting at Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota. And during their 50-year career, they have played shows with some of the biggest country stars such as Garth Brooks and Tim McGraw, have recorded multiple albums, and even earned a Country Music Association vocal duo nomination.

Williams and Ree or, The Indian and The White Guy as they have also been referred to as, have headlined thousands of shows at county and state fairs, festivals, casinos, and recently at the Grand Ole Opry.