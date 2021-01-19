Will U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson Receive The COVID-19 Vaccine Early?

The people of South Dakota have spoken, and Congressman Dusty Johnson plans to honor the people's choice. Based on a poll that Representative Johnson posted on Twitter, he is choosing not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine early.

According to the lone South Dakota Congressman, Dusty Johnson shared with his constituents that members of Congress were given the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in December. Conflicted by this initiative, Representative Johnson turned to his fellow South Dakotans on social media to help decide his course of action.

So were South Dakota residents in favor of Congressman Johnson receiving the COVID-19 vaccine early in an effort to set a positive example for them, or did they prefer he wait his turn just like everyone else? The results are in...56% of South Dakotans voted that Johnson should step aside and wait.

The poll on Representative Johnson's Twitter page generated over 8,900 votes! This overwhelming response alone confirms Dusty Johnson's active presence in South Dakota, and his commitment to the people he represents and their feelings.

In his original Twitter post, Representative Johnson created a video to explain his desire to receive the vaccine. However, he was sincerely struggling with the idea of being a good example for all Americans or waiting patiently until most individuals have access to the vaccine.

This isn't the first time that Representative Johnson has turned to social media and various forms of communication to engage in dialogues with South Dakotans and other Americans about the issues. He recently hosted a Town Hall meeting via telephone in response to the violent acts that occurred on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, January 6th.

In this age of technology and social media, Dusty sure knows how to reach all Americans whether they are young or young at heart.

