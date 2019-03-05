Will the Minnesota Vikings Trade or Release Everson Griffen?

The Minnesota Vikings have to make some tough decision over the next few weeks about players on their roster.

Heading into free agency, the Vikings have $5 million in cap space and will be looking to add depth to their roster and filling some voids throughout their team.

One of the big decisions the Minnesota Vikings have to decide on is whether or not to keep or get rid of defensive end Everson Griffen.

The options are simple.

Keep Griffen and pay his fully guaranteed contract in 2019 worth $10 million, restructure his current contract, release him or trade him.

The 2018 season was a difficult one for Griffen who had to take a step away from the team to deal with some mental health issues and saw his production slip a bit as well.

Teams were running at Griffen instead of away from him and it seemed like he regressed just a little last season.

So what will the Minnesota Vikings do with Griffen?

My guess is the Vikings will try to restructure a deal with Griffen and if he chooses to decline that option, it is likely a trade or release may be in the cards.

They will have to make a decision quick either way as his fully guaranteed contract kicks in on March 10.