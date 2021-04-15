Will the Minnesota Timberwolves Relocate to Seattle?

We all know the connections that Alex Rodriguez has to the pacific northwest, but will the future new owner of the Timberwolves really move the team to Seattle?

Following the report that Rodriguez and Marc Lore have entered negotiations with Glen Taylor for the purchase of the franchise, many Timberwolves fans automatically assumed the worst possible scenario. Fans are worried that once the sale goes through and Rodriguez and Lore would pick up the franchise and move it immediately to Seattle.

But maybe it isn't time to freak out. Current Minnesota Timberwolves owner Taylor said on the Chad Hartman show that the NBA would prevent a move of the franchise to Seattle and that it is in the best interest of the NBA that Seattle gets a franchise through expansion.

Yesterday on Overtime, Darren Wolfson of KSTP in Minneapolis echoed those statements as to why he doesn't believe the Wolves will be leaving Minneapolis any time soon. Wolfson, however, did point at the aging Target Center as a potential problem for new ownership in the future.

How long before A-Rod and Lore ask for a new arena? If the city doesn't agree to help build one would that lead Rodriguez and Lore to look elsewhere? All of those conversations could take place, but if they do it won't be for a few more years down the road and more than likely after Seattle has been granted an expansion franchise.

So Timberwolves fans, the current worry about the team moving to Seattle or anywhere else shouldn't be top of mind from the reports. More of the worry should start to be placed on the Target Center and the future of a new arena in the Minneapolis area.