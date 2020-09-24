Will The Empire Mall Be Open This Thanksgiving Holiday?

Many retail stores across the country are closing their doors for the Thanksgiving holiday. It looks like we can add the Empire Mall to the list.

Part of Simon properties, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President of Simon, David Simon, released a statement saying:

"In these challenging times, we made the decision that we will not open on Thanksgiving Day, instead allowing our associates to spend the holiday with their loved ones."

This includes all Simon properties around the country, including the Empire Mall. Despite the closure on Thanksgiving, the Empire Mall along with other Simon properties will be open on Black Friday.

Over this past week, I have made several attempts to reach out to the Empire Mall representatives for a comment regarding this recent announcement. I am still waiting for a comment and the temporary holiday schedule.

This isn't the first time the Empire Mall has made adjustments in this new normal. In fact, the Empire Mall was one of the first major shopping centers to close its doors during the start of the pandemic. South Dakota's largest mall temporarily closed its doors on March 18th. The Empire Mall happily welcomed back its shoppers on May 5th.

Re-opening the mall did not happen overnight. Simon properties made it a priority to ensure shoppers' safety while visiting its shopping centers. For example, the Empire Mall has installed sanitizing stations in almost every area of the mall. Furthermore, the shopping center is also encouraging its patrons to practice social distancing and to stay home if you're just not feeling well.

The Empire Mall is open 11:00 AM-7:00 PM Sunday-Thursday and 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM Friday through Saturday.