Will Sioux Falls Walmart Parking Lot’s Soon Be Showing Movies?

To further illustrate just how strange things have become thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, soon you and the family might be heading to Walmart to watch a movie.

Late last week, Walmart announced plans to transform 160 of their store parking lots into outdoor drive-in movie theater's starting in August.

Given the spike in COVID cases across the nation, many theater chains like Cinemark and others have tapped the breaks on re-opening plans for the near future. So the folks at Walmart are going to swoop in and save the day for those of us jonesing to see a flick outside of our homes.

There has been a resurgence in drive-in theaters across the country, especially in the wake of COVID-19, and social distancing practices.

If you've lived in Sioux Falls for a longtime, who doesn't remember all the good times people use to have back in the 70's and 80's going to see a drive-in movie on summer weekends at the Starlite, or Eastpark theaters.

Who knows, thanks to Walmart, our drive-in movie days here in Sioux Falls might be making a returning again.

According to Dakota News Now, Walmart plans to feature hit movies during their family-friendly nights, with an opportunity to have concessions delivered right to customer's cars.

Dakota News Now reports the Walmart stores are planning on partnering with Tribeca Enterprises for the films. The movies will be shown in select cities through the month of October.

There's still no official word on whether one of the Sioux Falls Walmart Supercenter parking lots will be designated as an outdoor drive-in theater location.

That information will be released later this month on a special website.

Source: Dakota News Now