Will Sioux Falls Stores Carry Giant Easter Peeps?

No Easter basket is complete without Peeps! Okay, that is totally my opinion as a lifelong Peep lover. I have discovered over the years that this is not how a majority of family and friends feel about them.

Every year at Easter, I would gift my best friend's children, (whom I also consider my own), Leah and Mikey, with Peeps. Years later when they were in high school they revealed that they hated them and didn't want to hurt my feelings. They admitted that they usually waited until the candy had dried out and then threw them in fire pits to get rid of all evidence, and burned ever so nicely!

This year the Just Born company is releasing a plethora of new products celebrating the iconic Peep. (That's right, I said iconic!) Many of these products are exclusive to certain stores, so you may have to shop around to get all the goodies.

There will be two new flavors available nationwide; Hot Tamales Fierce Cinnamon Chicks and a Froot Loops flavored pop. Exclusive to Target will be Giant White and Pink colored Peep Pops on a stick, Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Crème Flavored Fudge, and Chocolate Caramel Swirl Filled Delights™ Marshmallow Chicks Dipped in Chocolate.

Blue Raspberry Flavored Marshmallow Chicks and Individually Wrapped Marshmallow Chicks for Egg Hunt can only be found at Walmart.

You will also be able to find Peeps Cereal, Peeps Jibbitz (those little charms you fill Crocs holes with), and Peeps Pez in stores across the country.

Peeps-scented Easter Grass will be exclusive to Dollar Stores. Just make sure your children don't attempt to eat it! But speaking of eating, you can get a bunch of recipes using the delicious sugar-encrusted goodies at the Peeps Brand website.

And, the final Peeps creation I will mention is the adorable stuffed animal Peeps you can create at Build-a-Bear in the Empire Mall.

Sources: Peeps Brand Products, Delish, Yahoo News, Cision PR Newswire, and Build-A-Bear.