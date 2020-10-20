Will Sioux Falls Area See The Big Orionid Meteor Shower?

As long as I can remember I've been a skywatcher. I remember as a kid taking a class trip to a local planetarium and being wowed by all the stars, planets, and galaxies.

To this day I enjoy trying to pick out and name the different star constellations. I can usually pick out the North Star, Big Dipper, Little Dipper, Orion the Hunter, and Gemini the Twins. After that, it gets a little trickier.

A while back I picked up a handy iPhone app called 'Planets'. All you do is open the app, point your phone in the direction you are looking and it will tell you the names of all the planets and constellations in view. Pretty cool!

Tonight the sky will be filled with visible “falling stars”. The Orionid meteors usually provide a light show in Oct. and Nov. The peak of which should be this evening and Wednesday evening in the Sioux Falls area.

The best time to watch with the greatest number of meteors according to EarthSky is the few hours before Sunup. At the peak of the event, you could encounter 10 to 20 Orionids per hour.

According to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls we just might get a break in the clouds this evening that will present an opportunity to see the meteor shower. The Tuesday Night weather forecast is Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.