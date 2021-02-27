Will Ryan Saunders be the Next Minnesota Gophers Head Coach?

Immediately after the Timberwolves let Ryan Saunders go last week, I received numerous messages from friends asking about Saunders future and if it would still be in Minnesota?

So will Ryan Saunders be the next head coach of the Minnesota Gophers basketball team?

That question comes with a lot to unpack and has plenty of variables that would have to fall in place for it to work out.

Get our free mobile app

First of all, Richard Pitino would have to be let go as well and that conversation seems to happen yearly amongst Gopher fans.

The recent slide though will for sure revive those conversations and potentially open the door for a Pitino dismissal.

Then, you would have to get an administration to want a head coach who was just fired from a NBA job in their same city as the answer to all their problems.

Additionally, Saunders would need a desire to stay in the same city he was fired in and coach a college team instead of a NBA squad.

There are clearly connections to the Saunders family and the University of Minnesota with Flip Saunders playing for the Gophers along with his son and Ryan spending time on the staff under Tubby Smith.

I personally like the idea and think Ryan would do really well in recurring and keeping the stars from the state at least interested in potentially staying home.

The likelihood however of this coming to fruition is very small in my opinion and it makes great debate but most likely is a pipe dream.

Saunders will for sure be coaching next season but I think it will be as an assistant in the NBA not as the head coach of the Gophers.

For more information on the Minnesota Gophers basketball team, their upcoming schedule and news surrounding the athletic department, you can visit their website.