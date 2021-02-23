Will Jeep Drop the Cherokee Name?

For nearly 45 years, the Jeep Grand Cherokee has been one of the most popular and awarded SUVs on the market. But after a challenge from Cherokee Nation, that name could be a thing of the past, as the tribe is calling on the automaker to drop the word from its branding.

According to Dakota News Now, Jeep's claim is that they are honoring the tribe by using the name, and that, over the years, they have carefully chosen names for their vehicles that showcase and celebrate the pride of Native American people.

However, the principal chief of the Cherokee Nation (Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.) is voicing the tribe's opposition to the name. Chief Hoskin says that while the automaker's intention seems to be well placed, the name does not in fact honor the tribe.

Where this goes from here is anyone's guess. Jeep says they are committed to a continued conversation on the subject matter. Chief Hoskin says the best way to honor the Cherokee people is to learn about their history, ideals, and way of life.

Other brands that have had to change their names recently have been Aunt Jemima (now Pearl Milling Company), the Washington Redskins (now Washington Football Team), Uncle Ben's (now Ben's Original), to give a few examples. Land O' Lakes also recently had to remove its longtime log from its packaging.

