Will Injuries Have an Impact in Super Bowl LV?

Super Bowl LV is less than a week away and both teams are preparing for the chance of a lifetime to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

As the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers get ready for the big game, both teams are hoping to avoid the last-minute injury bug and get the rest of their team healthy.

So will injuries have an impact on Super Bowl LV?

After the AFC and NFC Championship game, both teams had some injuries concerns with some key pieces.

Tampa Bay was without wide receiver Antonio Brown and defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. in the title game against Green Bay but Brown is still listed as doubtful while Winfield is expected to return for the Super Bowl.

Kansas City is expecting to have both Sammy Watkins and Le'Veon Bell who were out during the AFC Championship game against Buffalo.

Now Kansas City will be without left tackle Eric Fisher who had suffered a season-ending Achilles injury in the AFC Championship Game, which will be the biggest absence to pay attention to considering Tampa's ability to rush the passer.

Kansas City will also be without linebacker Willie Gay who was also ruled out for the Super Bowl.

Having the two weeks in between the championship games and the Super Bowl is huge in getting the roster as healthy as possible and for the fans, it should create the best game possible.

Super Bowl LV is expected to be one for the ages and hopefully, both teams will be at as full strength as possible.

For more information on Super Bowl LV, the teams involved and news surrounding the National Football League, you can visit their website.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app