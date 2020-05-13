Will Gordmans Re-Open in Sioux Falls?

As more and more Sioux Falls area businesses either re-open or get ready to resume operations in the wake of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, other local establishments are still in a holding pattern.

That includes the Gordmans location in the Empire Mall parking lot.

According to the Sioux Falls Business Journal, Stage Stores, the chain's parent company, filed for Chapter 11 this week in U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and plans to liquidate several of its stores if a buyer can't be found in the near future.

While the company searches for a potential buyer, 557 Stage/Gordmans locations will re-open for business this week (May 15). The Sioux Falls store is not on the initial list of locations.

The company is planning two more phases of re-opening stores, with 67 locations scheduled to resume operations on May 28. The remainder of the stores are scheduled to be open on June 4.

All Gordmans/Stage locations nationwide have been closed since March 27 due to COVID-19.

This would not be the first time the Sioux Falls Gordmans location has faced the prospect of closing.

Back in March of 2017, Gordmans filed for bankruptcy and announced that all of their locations would cease operations.

Less than a month later, in April of 2017, Stage Stores purchased the chain, and the Sioux Falls Gordmans was one of 57 locations that remained open.