Will Gas Prices Drop Anytime Soon, Cheapest Gas in Sioux Falls

Having a car that doesn't guzzle gas as fast as a drunk bonging a beer is helpful when the price is high. But how soon before buying gas is like chugging cheap beer again?

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas in Sioux Falls is currently sitting at $2.79. That's virtually unchanged in the last two weeks, fortunately. One month ago the price was $2.64. A year ago, as many of us were about to stop driving on a daily basis by working from home, the price was only $1.99.

“A dip in demand along with a simultaneous increase in supply and refinery utilization has contributed to the slower movement in gas price increases,” said Marilyn Buskohl, AAA spokesperson said in a press release. “On the week, 32 states had increases of only 3 cents or less. This does not mean gas prices have hit their peak, but is a positive sign for consumers.”

Get our free mobile app

The average price for gas in South Dakota is $2.86. One week ago it was a penny lower at $2.85, and one month ago the price was $2.57. Four counties in the state have an average price over the $3 mark. Faulk County is the highest in the state with $3.23 per gallon. They were followed by Ziebach at $3.09, and Lyman and Meade at $3.01.

On the bright side, gas is significantly cheaper around Sioux Falls, if you're up for the drive to save money. As per usual the cheapest gas is at Costco for $2.58 per gallon. Casey's on East Benson Road and Love's Truck Stop is $2.65, and Cubbies on North Cliff Avenue have fuel for $2.70.