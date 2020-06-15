Wild Water West or Midco Aquatic Center, You Choose

Nothing like cooling down on a hot day than jumping in the pool. But not at any of the outdoor Sioux Falls swimming pools this year due to the coronavirus. So where will you and the family go?

I know, you have to choose. And your choices are slim this summer when it comes to splashing, slipping, sliding and diving. But no worries. Sioux Falls has two outstanding choices to get wet.

Wild Water West has become one of the area’s premier outdoor aquatic centers in the region and rapidly became the largest more than 30 years ago. This is not just a swimming pool but a full-on outdoor entertainment center with a 65-foot tower and five waterslides. There’s a really cool wave pool, bumper boats, lazy river, and baby pool too.

And when you’re tired of the water, which is rare, enjoy some snacks at one of the four concession stands and swim-up bar.

At Wild Water West they have dry land fun to offer like the go-karts, mini-golf, sand volleyball, batting cages, and paintball.

Now, for those of you who would like the indoor experience, the Midco Aquatic Center in the heart of Sioux Falls is just the place.

Three separate pools inside await you with the 50-meter Olympic size layout, a warm water pool that is ideal for water fitness, and equipped with an ADA lift and you won’t want to pass up on the recreation pool where all the fun begins. There is also an outdoor option with the splash pad and outdoor sundeck.

When it comes to a party or social gathering the Midco Aquatic Center can accommodate groups up to 80 people in their meeting rooms.

Ok, time to get wet and have fun during the summer heat in Sioux Falls.