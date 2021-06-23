So, where do the wild horses go? When there are too many wild horses for the area they inhabit, they have to be captured and dispersed throughout the United States. I recently read about an adoption process which believe it or not takes place in Minnesota.

The Bureau of Land Management is holding a wild horse and burro placement event

July, 9th -10th. During this event, they will offer around 60 excess animals that have been rounded up from western rangelands. The adoption event and sales will take place at The Windom Arena in Windom, Minnesota. (1480 8th Avenue, Windom, Minnesota.)

These placement events are important as they promote healthy horses on healthy rangelands according to acting Northeastern States District Manager Stephanie Carman.

“Our goal is to find good homes for these animals.” Canon City, CO, Elm Creek, NE and Hutchinson, KS also have sites that hold adoptions at other times during the year.

I was curious when I saw the press release. It makes sense that they round these animals up and redistribute them. I would imagine the Bureau of Land Management has numbers they need to keep in check on certain areas of land. The horses and burros have no natural predators, so their numbers just keep growing and growing, so they round them up and take them to adoption centers for distribution.

Law declares wild horses and burros to be “living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West” and stipulates that the BLM and the U.S. Forest Service have the responsibility to manage and protect herds in their respective jurisdictions within areas where wild horses and burros were found roaming in 1971.