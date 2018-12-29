Wiggins: We Got Some S—ty Fans and We’ve Got Some Good Fans

Andrew Wiggins was as unhappy as some of the fans at Target Center on Friday night as the Timberwolves lost in overtime to the Atlanta Hawks 123-120.

The fans were upset at Wiggins for some missed free throws late and Wiggins was upset at their fans because of the boos they threw at him.

After the game, Wiggins had some choice words for the fans, "That's fans for you, we've got some s---ty fans, and we've got some good fans. That's just how it works."

He ended the night with 16 points and was 5-12 from the free throw line including missing 3 of 4 in the final moments of the game.

There hasn't bee a lot of love lost between the fans and Wiggins over the last year or so, with T-Wolves fans wanting him to be more dominant and to become a true franchise player.

The Wolves will return to action on Sunday, as they will go on the road to face off against the Miami Heat.