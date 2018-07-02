Why Would Anyone Shoot a Rare Black Giraffe for Fun?

About a year ago Tess Thompson Talley posted photos of herself posing with the rare Black Girraffe she shot while on a big game hunt in Africa.

Now AfricaDigest posted this on their Twitter page:

White american savage who is partly a neanderthal comes to Africa and shoot down a very rare black giraffe coutrsey of South Africa stupidity. Her name is Tess Thompson Talley. Please share

I have been a hunter and fisherman since I was a kid. But I can't comprehend any rationale for the killing of a rare gentle giant like this Black Giraffe. Although trophy hunting is a legal practice in several southern African countries what compels someone to want to slaughter any animal like this?

What sport is there in using a high powered rifle to shoot such a large, beautiful animal simply standing in a field. Here is what others are saying:



