Why Sioux Falls Is in Top Ten of Best Cities to Live in – Again

Livability is a lifestyle website that has, for the last 7 years, been rating the best cities to live in. How those top cities are chosen is a process that begins with 1000 small to mid-sized cities which are then whittled down into the 100 best.

The list is different every year, but, is always a reflection of what people want in their lives. The past 8 months have been a wake-up call for millions of people who are reexamining their lives in terms of where and how they're living.

But the qualities that have always been important, still are. It's just that they may be framed differently. Taking into account that many more people are currently working remotely than ever have before. One of the questions asked referenced that very situation.

"What if you could work remotely and live anywhere?"

That gave many people who were surveyed, a situation to consider at some length.

The elements of the studies and surveys Livability conduct remain constant. The results don't.

They analyze cities based on:

Safety

Affordability

Economic stability

Outdoor recreation

Accessibility

Community engagement

The cities, including Sioux Falls, offer elements that people are longing for right now, "connection, affordability, and the space, and opportunity to grow".

Here are the 2020 Top 10 Best Places to Live in America:

Fort Collins, Colorado Ann Arbor, Michigan Madison, Wisconsin Portland, Maine Rochester, Minnesota Asheville, North Carolina Overland Park, Kansas Fargo, North Dakota Durham, North Carolina Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sioux Falls garnered high marks for "friendliness, low crime, top-notch employers, a large, well-educated talent pool, thriving food and art cultures, and outdoor recreation choices".

Check out the entire 100 top cities by going to the Livability website.

Source: Livability