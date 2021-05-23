Why May is Sioux Falls Motorcycle Awareness Month

Okay, forget that the first 90-degree day we had this year was in April. There was a lot of not-so-spring weather after that. Regardless of that fact, it is a general consensus that we are now heading towards summer.

Yes, another year in Sioux Falls where spring lasted about 2 weeks!

But if you are a motorcycle enthusiast, (and I know several of them) getting out on the road for a ride is like; an itch you can't scratch, an ache you can't medicate, a thought you can't get out of your head, (well, you see where I'm going here), all winter long!

Mayor Paul Ten Haken declared the month of May as Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month. Dakota News Now reported on a poker run on Saturday, May 22, sponsored by A.B.A.T.E. of Sioux Falls. It was a reminder to the riders and the rest of us, just how important motorcycle safety is in our city and state.

Safety is part and parcel of what A.B.A.T.E is all about. In fact, it is in its very title. A Brotherhood of Awareness Training and Education.

A.B.A.T.E. Sioux Falls vice president Tom Borchard said of their mission:

With motorcyclists, we promote crash avoidance. We teach people and give them the tools to make sure they don’t get into a bad situation.- -Tom Borchard via Dakota News Now

He also said that "the most frightening thing any motorcyclist ever hears is 'I didn't see him!"

With all of this in mind and for the sake of anyone you love who rides a motorcycle, always just take an extra look.

Every person on a motorcycle is somebody’s loved one. So watch for us and we’ll offer the same respect back to you. --Tom Borchard via Dakota News Now

Sources: Dakota News Now and A.B.A.T.E. Sioux Falls Facebook