Why Is The Sioux Falls JazzFest Canceled For The 2nd Year?

Fans of the annual Sioux Falls JazzFest were hoping to break out the lawn chairs and coolers for the 2021 festival at Yankton Trail Park. Unfortunately, this will have to wait for yet another year.

Dakota News Now is reporting that the 2021 Sioux Falls JazzFest is canceled again this summer. According to the recent story, "an email to Dakota News Now from the executive director of Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society says the organization is not hosting it this year. However, they are planning a series of events for the summer." This message at least gives music and festival lovers a little light at the end of the tunnel!

So what can we expect from the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society this year? Well...that announcement will be happening very soon. The schedule has not yet been finalized. This plan will also include upcoming events for the fall. Plus, the Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society intends to create the Sioux Falls JazzFest a whole week dedicated to blues and jazz. The organization made this announcement on its Facebook page.

This is the second year in a row that the Sioux Falls JazzFest will not happen. Several factors were involved in canceling last year's event. These reasons specifically included increased expenses and financial struggles over the last couple of years.

One question that was asked in the comment section on the group's Facebook page was if Jazz Camp was coming back this year. The answer: Yes! The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society will be announcing those details in the coming week.

We can't wait to have a big party when the 2022 Sioux Falls JazzFest comes to town!